Van Jefferson News: No catches in narrow win
Jefferson failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 28-27 win over Washington.
Jefferson had a season-best performance in the Steelers' final game before their Week 9 bye, securing four of five targets for 62 yards. Although he was on the field for 71 percent of the team's offensive snaps against the Commanders, the 2020 second-rounder was held without a catch for the third time this season. Jefferson hasn't been a consistent fantasy option this year, and his role seems likely to diminish as Mike Williams gets up to speed on the playbook.
