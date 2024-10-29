Van Jefferson News: Racks up four catches in Week 8

Jefferson secured four of five targets for 62 yards during Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Jefferson has been inconsistent for most of the 2024 season, but he racked up a season-high 62 receiving yards during Monday's primetime win a week after reaching the end zone for the first time this year. The 2020 second-rounder has had more success with Russell Wilson than he had with Justin Fields, and Jefferson has seen ample playing time throughout the season, including playing 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps Monday. Over the first half of the season, Jefferson has secured 14 of 21 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown.