Van Jefferson News: Records 43-yard reception in win

Jefferson secured one of three targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Jefferson was on the field for 62 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps Sunday, the second-highest mark among the team's wide receivers. While he didn't have many targets against Cincinnati, Jefferson put the Steelers in the red zone with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, which marked the team's longest play of the day. The 2020 second-rounder has secured three of five targets for 82 yards over the last two games, but it seems unlikely that he'll be a reliable fantasy option late in the season since his target share remains low.