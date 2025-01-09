Fantasy Football
Wil Lutz headshot

Wil Lutz News: Finishes excellent regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Lutz finished the 2023 regular season with 31 total field goals made on 34 attempts while connecting on all 49 of his extra-point tries.

Lutz had his best statistical season in Denver in 2024. The veteran kicker finished the season with a 91 percent field goal percentage, the second-highest mark of his career. Lutz remains under contract in 2025 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the 30-year-old will look to build off the momentum of a stellar 2024 campaign as a key contributor to Denver's success.

Wil Lutz
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
