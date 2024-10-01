Wil Lutz News: Makes one field goal in win

Lutz made one of two field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

Lutz's perfect streak on field goals came to an end Sunday when the veteran kicker missed a 50-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. The 30-year-old did, however, connect on a field goal from 47 yards out with just under nine minutes left in the contest, which ended up sealing the victory for the Broncos. Despite a relatively quiet week, Lutz will look to be more involved in Week 5 when the Broncos host the Raiders.