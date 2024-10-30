Will Levis Injury: Limited in practice again

Levis (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Levis was limited all last week before being listed as questionable and then declared inactive for an eventual 52-14 loss to the Titans. Coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that he wants to see how Levis' right shoulder feels after throwing on consecutive days, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, which makes it sound like the Titans won't have a good idea about the QB's Week 9 availability until later in the week. Mason Rudolph will make his third consecutive start if Levis misses another game this Sunday against the Patriots.