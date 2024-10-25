Will Levis Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 8

Levis (right shoulder), who was limited at practice this week, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though Levis hasn't been ruled out for the contest as he recovers from his right shoulder injury, coach Brian Callahan indicated earlier in the week that the Titans anticipated Mason Rudolph being the team's starter Sunday. Look for added context regarding Tennessee's QB situation to arrive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but at this stage Levis isn't a high-percentage Week 8 fantasy lineup option.