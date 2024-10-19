Fantasy Football
Will Levis headshot

Will Levis Injury: Not trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 19, 2024 at 2:15pm

Levis (shoulder) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Titans haven't officially downgraded Levis' injury status, but that figures to come before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. It's a bit of a curious decision given Levis played last week through the shoulder injury, but his ineffectiveness (16 of 27 for 95 passing yards) has been a significant drag on Tennessee's offense. Mason Rudolph will step in as the team's starter with Trevor Siemian slated to back him up.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
