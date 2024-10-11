Will Levis News: Confirmed Week 6 starter

Coach Brian Callahan confirmed Friday that Levis will start Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis exited the Week 4 win over Miami after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter, but a Week 5 bye gave him ample time to heal and he practiced without limitations leading up to Sunday's game against the Colts. Indianapolis has struggled defensively, but Levis could be on a short leash after having committed nine turnovers already this season. Mason Rudolph will return to a backup role with Levis healthy.