Will Levis

Will Levis News: Confirmed Week 6 starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Coach Brian Callahan confirmed Friday that Levis will start Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis exited the Week 4 win over Miami after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter, but a Week 5 bye gave him ample time to heal and he practiced without limitations leading up to Sunday's game against the Colts. Indianapolis has struggled defensively, but Levis could be on a short leash after having committed nine turnovers already this season. Mason Rudolph will return to a backup role with Levis healthy.

Will Levis
Tennessee Titans
