Will Reichard News: Doinks two field goals vs. Packers

Reichard made all three of his extra-point tries but went 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts during the Vikings' 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Reichard missed his first kicking attempt midway through the first quarter, when his 57-yard field-goal try (one yard shy of his career long) clanged off the crossbar. The rookie sixth-round pick got back on track with two successful field-goal tries in the second quarter -- including a 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half -- but his 43-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter bounced off the left upright and prevented the Vikings from going up by 20 points. It was the second time this season that Reichard missed two field-goal attempts in a game, with the first instance taking place against the Colts in Week 9 (and he was placed on injured reserve the following week due to a strained right quadriceps). The Vikings will need Reichard to be on target in their pivotal regular-season finale against the Lions on Sunday in a game that will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into the postseason.