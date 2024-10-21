Fantasy Football
Xavier Gipson headshot

Xavier Gipson News: Two fumbles go out of bounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Gispon had two kickoff returns for 51 yards and two punt returns for four yards but wasn't targeted on offense in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Gipson was on the field for only one play on offense, as he remains a non-factor in a receiving corps that now includes Davante Adams. The return man dropped the ball twice on punt returns, but both fumbles went out of bounds. Gipson's a dangerous return man, but he'll need to get the ball security issues under control lest his special teams role shrinks as well.

Xavier Gipson
New York Jets
