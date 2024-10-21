Xavier Gipson News: Two fumbles go out of bounds

Gispon had two kickoff returns for 51 yards and two punt returns for four yards but wasn't targeted on offense in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Gipson was on the field for only one play on offense, as he remains a non-factor in a receiving corps that now includes Davante Adams. The return man dropped the ball twice on punt returns, but both fumbles went out of bounds. Gipson's a dangerous return man, but he'll need to get the ball security issues under control lest his special teams role shrinks as well.