Xavier Worthy News: Ends cold spell with TD

Worthy had four receptions (five targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for seven yards in Sunday's 30-21 loss to Buffalo.

Worthy snapped out of his recent funk to lead the Chiefs in receiving yardage while scoring for the sixth time this season. The versatile speedster had netted just one yard over his last two starts, but Sunday's strong output should restore some faith in fantasy managers. The Chiefs will attempt to bounce back next Sunday, in the same fashion Worthy did this Sunday, against the Panthers in Week 12.