Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Xavier Worthy headshot

Xavier Worthy News: Ends cold spell with TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 7:49pm

Worthy had four receptions (five targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for seven yards in Sunday's 30-21 loss to Buffalo.

Worthy snapped out of his recent funk to lead the Chiefs in receiving yardage while scoring for the sixth time this season. The versatile speedster had netted just one yard over his last two starts, but Sunday's strong output should restore some faith in fantasy managers. The Chiefs will attempt to bounce back next Sunday, in the same fashion Worthy did this Sunday, against the Panthers in Week 12.

Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now