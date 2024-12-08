Xavier Worthy News: Key catch on game-winning drive

Worthy caught five of six targets for 41 yards and added a five-yard run in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

Worthy made one of the game's biggest plays down the stretch, converting on third-and-10 with a 14-yard catch to extend a drive that culminated in Matthew Wright's game-winning 31-yard field goal. The rookie speedster has exceeded 40 receiving yards in four consecutive games after reaching that threshold only twice in his first nine appearances. Worthy will look to extend that streak in Week 15 against the Browns.