Zach Charbonnet News: Relegated to backup

Charbonnet is expected to operate as the team's backup running back with the return of Kenneth Walker (oblique), who does not carry an injury designation for Monday's contest against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charbonnet was a true workhorse over the past two weeks, tallying 32 carries and eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 176 yards and three touchdowns, but that workload figures to diminish significantly with Walker now back in the fold. When both backs were healthy Week 1, Charbonnet played 33 percent of the offensive snaps, averaging just 1.5 yards per carry off his eight rushes.