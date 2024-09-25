Zach Cunningham: Joins Broncos' practice squad

The Broncos signed Cunningham to their practice squad Wednesday.

The 29-year-old linebacker has been brought in by the Broncos in response to Alex Singleton tearing his ACL in the team's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers and being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Cunningham appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Eagles last season, recording 85 total tackles and four passes defended. He could be elevated to Denver's active roster in the near future to serve as a rotational inside linebacker.