Zach Ertz Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Ertz (ribs/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.

The Commanders listed Ertz as a non-participant in their first practice of the week last Tuesday with the same "ribs/rest" label before he upgraded to limited participation Wednesday and full participation Thursday. He headed into this past Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions without a designation, finishing with five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets. If he follows a similar practice pattern this week, Ertz should be fully cleared ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.