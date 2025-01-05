Zach Ertz News: Six TDs in last seven games

Ertz caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Ertz caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to put the Commanders ahead 10-9 in the third quarter. After scoring only once through Week 10, Ertz compiled six touchdowns in his last seven games to create substantial momentum ahead of the wild-card round of the playoffs, in which Washington will face either the Rams or Buccaneers. Ertz finishes his 12th NFL regular season with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns on 91 targets.