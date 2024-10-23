Zach Pascal News: Remains without target in 2024

Pascal wasn't targeted while playing two of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Pascal has suited up in each of Arizona's first seven games, but he's played double-digit snaps on offense just once, when he got on the field for 10 plays in a Week 5 win over the 49ers. Though he cleared 600 receiving yards in two seasons with Indianapolis earlier in his career, Pascal looks to be valued mostly for his special-teams contributions at this stage. He recorded just four receptions for 19 yards over 14 games in his first season with Arizona in 2023, and he has yet to draw a target in 2024.