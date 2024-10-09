Zack Moss Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Moss (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals are now labeling Moss' injury as a foot issue, after his departure late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens was initially attributed to ankle concern. He returned to the game not long after and even took a carry, but he didn't look right and was then pulled for good, leaving Chase Brown to dominate backfield snaps at the end of the fourth quarter and into overtime. Brown should get a huge workload if Moss isn't ready to face the Giants on Sunday.