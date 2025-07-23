Arroyo is the one more likely to play the Juwan Johnson -type functions. Barner has 4.9 speed (4.86 pro day) and ran an ADOT of just 3.1 yards last year. Barner's

Barner in particular will block often. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak preferred a two-tight end base in New Orleans last year, and Barner (6-6, 251) pretty clearly profiles as the blocking specialist – Foster Moreau in the New Orleans example.

Arroyo is by far more interesting for fantasy purposes. Arroyo is a former blue-chip recruit and showed uncommon top-speed for a tight end at Miami (FL), but both of these guys figure to block often in a Seattle offense that needs to provide ground-game cover for Sam Darnold . The job battle between Barner and Arroyo might not be a zero-sum contest but rather one where the labor is divided based on task specialization.

The Seahawks cut Noah Fant on Saturday, clearing the way for rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo and second-year fourth-round pick AJ Barner to take the vast majority of the tight end reps on the Seattle depth chart.

This week's Job Battles update will break down the latest developments with the Chargers backfield, the backup runners on the Bengals depth chart, and the tight end groups in Seattle, Chicago and Carolina.

Arroyo is the one more likely to play the Juwan Johnson-type functions. Barner has 4.9 speed (4.86 pro day) and ran an ADOT of just 3.1 yards last year. Barner's four touchdowns were nice, and he might well remain a good red-zone target off the playaction, but Barner needs the defense to cut him loose on the run fake to create any separation.

If you look at the list of NFL tight ends who ran a 4.9 40 you won't find any fantasy-relevant names. The closest viable examples are John Carlson (4.88), Randy McMichael (4.88) and Dwayne Allen (4.89). That's going back to 2002.

Some good news here: Colston Loveland appears ready to participate in training camp despite recovering from offseason shoulder injury – one that kept him on the shelf all offseason to this point. While Loveland probably won't be full-go right off the bat, he appears to be on a sound track to ramp up his activity to a three-down extent by the conclusion of the preseason.

Cole Kmet is at least an average starting NFL tight end and notably projects better than Loveland on blocking tasks. Particularly as a rookie it will be difficult for Loveland to push aside a player like Kmet.

Just the same, the Bears selected Loveland 10th overall to chase his rare pass-catching upside. This is an important training camp battle, yet the Bears have a clear interest in getting both of them on the field as much as possible. This is one of the rare training camp battles where the team wants both guys to win.

Coach Dave Canales loves Tommy Tremble (back), going as far to identify him along with Derrick Brown and Chuba Hubbard as the team leaders in 2024. When healthy, Tremble will have some role in the Carolina offense.

Tremble has his limitations as a receiver, however, and his current back injury has no specific timeline for return. There are snaps to gain for Ja'Tavion Sanders in this position battle, and Sanders could pose an uncommon pass-catching threat in the NFL if given enough snaps.

In college Tremble was sort of a tight end-fullback hybrid, and one more known for blocking than pass-catching upside (Michael Mayer was by far the more active receiver of the two at the time). Sanders, by contrast, is known more as a pass-catching specialist.