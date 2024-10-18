Fantasy Football
Zamir White Injury: Practices fully, listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

White (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing fully Friday.

Following back-to-back limited sessions, White -- who has missed the Raiders' last two games -- upgraded to full participation to close out the week, signalling that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If White is made active versus Los Angeles, he'll be in a position to reclaim a portion of his team's Week 7 carries in a backfield that also includes Alexander Mattison -- who started while White was sidelined -- and change-of-pace option Ameer Abdullah. In the four games he's played in, White has recorded 49 carries for 152 yards and caught five of his seven targets for 16 yards.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
