Zamir White Injury: Practices fully, listed as questionable

White (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing fully Friday.

Following back-to-back limited sessions, White -- who has missed the Raiders' last two games -- upgraded to full participation to close out the week, signalling that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If White is made active versus Los Angeles, he'll be in a position to reclaim a portion of his team's Week 7 carries in a backfield that also includes Alexander Mattison -- who started while White was sidelined -- and change-of-pace option Ameer Abdullah. In the four games he's played in, White has recorded 49 carries for 152 yards and caught five of his seven targets for 16 yards.