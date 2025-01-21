Zay Flowers Injury: Breaks 1,000-yard mark in Year 2

Flowers finished the season with 74 catches for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a knee injury in Week 18 against the Browns that sidelined him for the Ravens' postseason run.

The second-year man took a step forward after a promising debut. He had three fewer catches than he did as a rookie but totaled 200 more receiving yards in spite of that. Flowers' 19 catches of 20 or more yards tied for fourth among receivers this season and his 6.3 YAC average ranked in the 85th percentile at his position. His five 100-yard games also tied for first in the NFL. Flowers is now established as the No.1 option in Baltimore's passing game and has shown that he can be an upper-echelon fantasy producer even in an offense that had the second-fewest pass attempts in the NFL.