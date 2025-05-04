Zay Flowers Injury: Didn't need knee surgery

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Flowers didn't need surgery to fix the knee injury that ended his 2024 season, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Flowers wasn't able to participate in either of Baltimore's two playoff games last season due to a right knee sprain he suffered Week 18 against Cleveland. There was some concern that the talented wideout would need to undergo surgery, but that didn't end up being the case. As such, Flowers seems to be on track to be ready for that start of the 2025 season, when he'll look to further build upon his impressive 2024 campaign during which he caught 74 targets for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests.