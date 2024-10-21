Zay Flowers Injury: Few touches after injury scare

Flowers caught his only target for 11 yards and rushed once for 19 yards in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Flowers appeared to hurt his ankle on his 19-yard run in the second quarter. He stayed in the game and couldn't corral a backward pass in the fourth quarter on a play that went down as a Lamar Jackson fumble. Flowers' lack of involvement was especially disappointing considering Jackson threw five touchdown passes, but it's likely that the ankle injury had something to do with Flowers' quiet night. With that context in mind, Flowers' Week 8 status will bear monitoring as he has one fewer day than usual to recover before facing the Browns.