Zay Flowers Injury: Listed as non-participant

The Ravens listed Flowers (ankle) as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The Ravens opened Week 8 with a walk-through session after beating Tampa Bay on Monday. Flowers returned to the 41-31 win after injuring his ankle early on, ultimately handling 70 percent snap share and team-high 88 percent route share, but he finished with just one target and one carry for 30 total yards. The only pass he saw post-injury was a flubbed backward throw that officially counted a lost fumble for QB Lamar Jackson.