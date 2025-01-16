Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers Injury: No practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 11:21am

Flowers (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers injured his right knee in the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Browns on Jan. 4 and hasn't been able to handle any on-field work in the interim. He thus has one more chance to practice this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's divisional-round game at Buffalo. If Flowers remains sidelined this weekend, the likes of Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Steven Sims will be candidates for snaps and targets behind Rashod Bateman.

