Zay Flowers Injury: No practice Thursday
Flowers (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers injured his right knee in the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Browns on Jan. 4 and hasn't been able to handle any on-field work in the interim. He thus has one more chance to practice this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's divisional-round game at Buffalo. If Flowers remains sidelined this weekend, the likes of Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Steven Sims will be candidates for snaps and targets behind Rashod Bateman.
