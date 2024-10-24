Zay Flowers Injury: Sidelined for another practice

Flowers (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

He'll go down as a non-participant for the second practice in a row, clouding his status for Sunday's game in Cleveland. The Ravens will wait and see what, if anything, Flowers can do during Friday's practice before determining whether he'll be cleared to play against the Browns, carry a designation into the weekend or be ruled out for the contest. A potential Flowers absence Sunday would likely free up more targets for receivers Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.