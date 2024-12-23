Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers Injury: Sits out practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Flowers (shoulder) is not participating in practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers was also listed as a non-participant on Sunday's estimated practice report, after he caught five of eight targets for 100 yards in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh has offered optimism that the second-year pro will be able to suit up Wednesday on the road against Houston, but it looks as though Flowers may have to participate in at least a limited capacity Tuesday in order to be cleared for Week 17 action.

Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now