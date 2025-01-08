Zay Flowers Injury: Unlikely to play in wild-card round

Flowers (knee) is viewed as a "longshot" to be available to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flowers sprained his right knee in this past Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns, and though head coach John Harbaugh classified him as day-to-day Monday, the wideout's chances of suiting up in the playoff opener don't appear promising. He was a non-participant in the Ravens' first practice session of the week Tuesday, and he'll almost certainly need to get back on the field as at least a limited participant by Thursday to have a legitimate chance of being ready to go for Saturday. Though Flowers appears unlikely to play against Pittsburgh, Rapoport relays that the 24-year-old will have a better chance to return for the divisional round if the Ravens can get past the Steelers.