Zay Flowers News: Active for Week 17
Flowers (shoulder) is listed as active for Wednesday's game against the Texans.
Flowers took a questionable tag into Wednesday after he was listed as a non-participant on practice reports issued Sunday and Monday and a limited participant Tuesday. With his availability for the Christmas Day game now confirmed, Flowers is in line to remain a key target for quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 17, barring any in-game setbacks. To date, Flowers has recorded a team-high 71 catches (on 109 targets) for 1,016 yards to go along with four touchdowns through 15 appearances.
