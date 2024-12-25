Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers News: Active for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 6:37pm

Flowers (shoulder) is listed as active for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

Flowers took a questionable tag into Wednesday after he was listed as a non-participant on practice reports issued Sunday and Monday and a limited participant Tuesday. With his availability for the Christmas Day game now confirmed, Flowers is in line to remain a key target for quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 17, barring any in-game setbacks. To date, Flowers has recorded a team-high 71 catches (on 109 targets) for 1,016 yards to go along with four touchdowns through 15 appearances.

Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
