Zay Flowers News: Leads team with 74 yards

Flowers finished with three receptions (seven targets) for 74 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

Flowers finished as the Ravens' leading receiver Sunday, but both of Lamar Jackson's passing scores went to tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. The 23-year-old Flowers set a new personal best for receiving yards in a season (863) in three fewer games compared to his strong rookie campaign in 2023. The budding sophomore has become a solid option across all fantasy leagues while serving as Baltimore's No. 1 wideout this year. The Ravens will enter a bye week before resuming play against the Giants on Dec. 15.