Zay Flowers News: Strong showing against Browns

Flowers recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Browns.

Flowers' availability was in question after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and only managed one limited practice during the week. However, he turned in his third 100-yard performance in his last four games, highlighted by lengthy receptions of 29, 25, 23 and 21 yards. Flowers has had an impressive sophomore season, with the only drawback being that he has just one touchdown across eight contests.