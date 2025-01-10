Zayne Anderson Injury: Won't play Sunday
Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Anderson has yet to practice since sustaining a concussion in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Vikings, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined for the wild-card round. The BYU product is one of the Green Bay's key special teamers, as he's recorded 16 total tackles over 253 special-teams snaps this season. Kitan Oladapo is likely to serve as the Packers' top reserve safety with Anderson missing Sunday's contest.
