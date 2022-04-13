Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There were a whopping 14 NHL games on the slate for Tuesday, so Wednesday was bound to feel like a step down. There were supposed to be four games taking place, but then the game between the Jets and the Kraken was postponed due to a snowstorm. Given the matchup, and the fact the Kraken were going to be on the second leg of a back-to-back, I was quite high on the Jets. However, I shall press on with my recommendations.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. LOS ($42): Well, for starters, Kuemper is the only starting goalie Wednesday that isn't on the second leg of a back-to-back or a member of the Canadiens or Blue Jackets. By process of elimination he could have gotten this spot. That wasn't necessary, though, as Kuemper has also been excellent this year, posting a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alexandar Georgiev, NYR at PHI ($25): This was a little tricky. Four of the eight teams playing Wednesday played on Tuesday, and two that didn't are Montreal and Columbus, two goaltending situations you obviously want to steer clear of. Thus, I'm merely warning you not to get cute and try and go with Rangers backup goalie Georgiev. Yes, the Flyers are 28th in goals per game. That being said, both of these teams are on the second day of a back-to-back, and the Rangers are the ones on the road. Georgiev has a career .908 save percentage, so I don't see him as the kind of backup who can take advantage of a seemingly-favorable matchup.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON at CLM ($18): I'm expecting Suzuki's three-game point streak to hit four in this matchup. The Blue Jackets have a 3.71 GAA and have allowed a robust 35.6 shots on net per contest. Suzuki is on the verge of his first 20-goal season in his career. He could easily hit that mark Wednesday in Columbus.

CENTER TO AVOID

Anze Kopitar, LOS at COL ($21): Kopitar has been his steady self, but he's on the second leg of a back-to-back here. The Kings are the only team Wednesday in that situation that is facing a rested team. That rested team also has a goalie that is in the top five in save percentage for good measure.

WING

Frank Vatrano, NYR at PHI ($18): The Rangers traded for Vatrano and plopped him on their top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. It's been a fine place for him to be, as he has 10 points in 14 games, including a three-game point streak. New York and Philly are both on the second leg of a back-to-back, but I may give New York the edge here even though it is on the road. The Flyers allowed nine goals to the Capitals on Tuesday and both of their goalies had to see time in net.

Gustav Nyquist, CLM vs. MON ($17): Nyquist has somewhat quietly notched 17 goals and 27 assists in 73 games. He's recently been moved to the top line, and he has eight points over his last 11 contests. Jake Allen is banged up, and the Habs have no reason to push him at this point in the season. I'd expect to see Sam Montembault (3.59 GAA, .896 save percentage) in net for Montreal.

WINGS TO AVOID

Adrian Kempe, LOS at COL ($): Kempe has had a breakout campaign, notching 30 goals when he's never even hit the 20-goal mark before. That being said, he's on the second leg of a back-to-back, and he's facing Kuemper. As I noted, the 31-year-old goalie has a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage.

Viktor Arvidsson, LOS at COL ($): This is the clear matchup to avoid. The Kings are one of two teams on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday facing a rested team, but you are more likely to considering rostering a King than a Kraken. Not against the Avalanche, though. Like I just said, Kuemper has a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage. Arvidsson puts a lot of a shots on net, but Kuemper just made 49 saves on 50 shots, so clearly he can handle it.

DEFENSE

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. MON ($21): Werenski is coming off a massive game with three assists, six shots on net, and five blocked shots. The defenseman is actually leading the Jackets with 212 shots on net. Montreal has given up 34.7 shots on goal per game, so I'm expecting another busy, productive outing for the American blue liner.

Jeff Petry, MON at CLM ($17): Since returning to the lineup, Petry has an assist and three blocked shots on both games he's played. The Blue Jackets are 30th in GAA and last in shots on net allowed per game. They do put 30.1 shots on net per contest, though, and are active offensively, so Petry may be needed on both ends of the ice.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Sean Durzi, LOS at COL ($18): Durzi has stepped into a bigger role with Drew Doughty out for the season, and he's racked up nine assists in his last 14 games. He doesn't shoot a ton, though, with 97 shots on net in 56 contests this year. Durzi will be on the second night of a back-to-back, and over the last three months Kuemper has an 1.93 GAA and .943 save percentage in 26 outings.

Alexander Edler, LOS at COL ($16): Yes, every non-goalie I recommended for you to avoid is a King. It's simple. I would not play a single King in this matchup and situation. There is not a single player you might typically consider for your DFS roster on any of the other five teams in action I am against using Wednesday. This is the sole matchup I believe in steering clear of, so why act like anything else is the case?

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.