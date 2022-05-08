FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Every matchup was lopsided yesterday with plenty of goals too. Sunday will be an interesting slate because all the series leaders are on the road. I'll do my best in guiding you through this four-game slate on FanDuel starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Series Results

CAR @ BOS: Series Lead Carolina 2-1

MIN @ STL: Series Lead Minnesota 2-1

TOR @ TB: Series Lead Toronto 2-1

EDM @ LA: Series Lead 2-1

GOALIES

Mike Smith, EDM at LA ($8,500): The Kings will hope to turn the tide back in their favor, but their lack of scoring isn't helping. Cue Smith and his stellar play having only posted a save percentage below .900 once during this series and that was in the opening 4-3 defeat. If he and the Oilers can continue playing sound defense, they may very well blank the Kings in front of the home crowd.

VALUE PLAYS

Vincent Trocheck, CAR at BOS ($4,900): The Bruins haven't looked particular solid on D having conceded 12 goals in the first three games this series. Trocheck has been a key cog in the Canes' offense with two goals, two assists and seven shots. Ever since the lineup changes, Carolina's been thriving and maintaining that pace will key. Trocheck remains a cost-efficient play who can produce offensively.

Michael Bunting, TOR at TB ($4,600): Bunting finds himself back on Toronto's top line. The winger was briefly out, but returned with a goal, an assist and two shots. Tampa's defense remains suspect having conceded eight goals to the Maple Leafs so far. For a reasonable salary, selecting Bunting could easily exceed value.

Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM at LA ($4,300): This is strictly a boom-or-bust play. Puljujarvi is the only player from the Oilers' first unit who hasn't produced a lot so far with a goal and assist along with four shots. The winger also provides plenty of value by leaving enough room to fit his linemate Connor McDavid or others as a stack. And as mentioned, the Kings' defense has been shaky this series.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Hurricanes at Bruins: Andrei Svechnikov (W - $6,300), Vincent Trocheck (W - $4,500), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,600)

Today's stack is even-strength focused. Not only has Carolina struggled at times on the power play, but also at five-on-five. However, the Bruins second line is very weak defensively giving space to Trocheck and Teravainen all series. If that trend continues, it would be hard to overlook this group based on current form having combined for four goals, four assists and 23 shots.

DEFENSE

Colton Parayko, STL vs MIN ($4,000): Parayko could become the biggest value play of the slate depending on how injuries shake out for the Blues. The hosts are currently down two defensemen and it could end up being three. Parayko could find a role on the power play while maintaining his place on the top pairing. Through the first three games, he's managed an assist, six shots and seven blocked shots.

Alexander Edler, LA vs EDM ($4,000): Edler is the perfect pairing of both safety and risk with his excellent peripherals. The risk factor comes from the unknown play of Edmonton's goalies and defense. If Edler can manage to produce a point or two, he'll instantly provide an excellent ceiling. Through the first three games, he's posted an assist, five shots and nine blocked shots.

