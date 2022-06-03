Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Game 1 of the series between the Rangers and Lightning did not go how I expected, and I was not alone in that. I didn't think these two teams would combine to score six goals, much less that the Rangers would put six past Andrei Vasilevskiy. What will Game 2 bring Friday? Well, single-game DFS contests, for starters. You have $130 in salary to divvy out to five players. Your Superstar provides you with 1.5 times the points. Here are my recommendations.

SUPERSTAR

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. TAM ($30): Vasilevskiy is going to bounce back, but after Game 1 there is some room for skepticism about the Russian goalie, especially on the road. Meanwhile, Zibanejad has been as hot as any player in this series. He's on a six-game point streak, and he has five points over his last two games for good measure.

FLEX

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TAM ($33): Shesterkin's counterpart wasn't up to his usual standards in Game 1, but the likely Vezina winner was. He made 37 saves on 39 shots faced in the win. After a slow start to the playoffs, Shesterkin has an 1.76 GAA and .949 save percentage over his last eight games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at NYR ($29): That Game 1 performance dropped Vasilevskiy's salary enough I think he's too good to pass up. He has allowed all of four goals over his five previous starts. The Rangers actually ranked 17th in goals per game this season, so dropping four goals, much less six, on a goalie like Vasilevskiy doesn't seem likely to happen again in this series.

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. TAM ($26): When a proven goal scorer gets back in the swing of things, it's worth buying in to see just how streaky he's going to be. After netting 52 goals this season, Kreider did go quiet for much of the series against the Hurricanes. However, he now has three goals over his last two outings.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. TAM ($11): With how much salary I spent on my first four players, I needed a guy on a lower salary with some upside. Enter Miller, who has averaged 23:56 in ice time over his last 14 games (I excluded Game 1 of the first round, as it went into triple overtime). Additionally, Miller has an assist in each of his last two contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.