Boston Bruins NHL Championship Odds: Are The Bruins Still Favored To Win The Cup?

It was another week of dominance for the Boston Bruins, as they have now won six straight games. This has helped them to extend their lead atop the NHL Standings, as their 95 points are by far the most in the league. However, nobody cares who wins the regular season. Can the Bruins win a Stanley Cup?

Let's take a look at the recent Boston Bruins NHL Championship odds update.

Boston Bruins' NHL Championship Odds Update

The Boston Bruins continue to be on a roll. They have won six straight games extending their lead atop the NHL Standings. Boston's impressive record also has them atop the NHL Championship odds. Currently, the Bruins are +500 to win the Stanley Cup. This means a $100 bet on the Bruins' NHL Championship odds would win $500.

The Colorado Avalanche are the odds favorite in the Western Conference, at +700, despite only being sixth in their conference's standings.

Rounding out the top five in the NHL Championship odds are the Carolina Hurricanes (+700), New Jersey Devils (+900), and Toronto Maple Leafs (+950).

Betting Promos For NHL Championship Odds

Do Boston's Trades Help The Bruins' NHL Championship Odds?

The NHL Trade Deadline is coming up on March 3rd, as we know the Boston Bruins were among teams interested in acquiring talent. Boston was hoping to improve their depth at defenseman, and they have done just that by trading for Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals.

Orlov was second on the Capitals for ice time per game (22:43), and he has 19 points this season. He is an experienced player that brings the ability to make plays in big games. In the three-team trade, the Bruins also acquired forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington and Andrei Svetlakov, a forward prospect from the Minnesota Wild.

These trades help to further fortify Boston's lineup, further legitimizing the Bruins' NHL Championship odds for this season.