Boston Bruins Odds To Win The Presidents’ Trophy? Are The B’s A Lock?

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Bruins sit atop the NHL standings, but are the B's a lock to finish with the most regular season points and win the Presidents' Trophy? Read on for the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Presidents' Trophy and reasons why the Bruins may or may not win it.

If you want to bet on the Bruins, sign up with these Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered by the best Massachusetts sportsbooks today ahead of their online sports betting launch.

What Are The Boston Bruins Odds To Win The Presidents' Trophy?

The Boston Bruins odds to win the Presidents' Trophy are -750 at Caesars Sportsbook and -370 at FanDuel Sportsbook. While the specific odds vary substantially between mobile sportsbooks, the Bruins are overwhelming favorites against the field after having accrued 83 points through 51 games with a 39-7-5 record. You can also bet on the Bruins' Stanley Cup odds on the best Massachusetts betting apps.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the only other team with a realistic shot at winning the Presidents' Trophy, which goes to the team that racks up the most standings points in the NHL's 82-game regular season. Carolina's FanDuel Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook odds are +290 and +300, respectively, while no other team has odds shorter than +1300.

Why The Boston Bruins Will Win The Presidents' Trophy

One factor working in Boston's favor is the nature of the NHL's "loser point." A win is worth two points in the standings regardless of how you get it, while an overtime or shootout loss is worth one point. Closing a significant gap in the standings is thus quite difficult, and Boston has at least a 13-point standings lead on all but one team. That gap is as large as the ones between the Canadiens or Canucks and a playoff spot.

The Bruins are unlikely to be derailed by injuries, as they have enough redundancy to overcome key absences or slumps. Linus Ullmark is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie thanks to his league-best 26-4-1 record and 1.90 GAA, but backup Jeremy Swayman has been excellent in his own right with a 12-3-4 record and 2.34 GAA. Boston also boasts three excellent forwards in David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, so the B's can weather the storm if a key injury strikes up front. The team's current success has come despite a 13-game absence from top-pair blueliner Charlie McAvoy, so defensive depth is also a non-issue.

If you want to bet on the Bruins, sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 First Bet offer, and use the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOFULL to get up to $1,250 on Caesars.

Why The Boston Bruins Aren't A Lock For The Presidents' Trophy

It only takes one team to pass the Bruins for Boston to fall short of the Presidents' Trophy, and one team is indeed within striking distance. The Hurricanes have been a regular-season juggernaut in recent years, and Carolina's only seven points back of the Bruins with 76 (34-9-8). Carolina is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games, closing the gap by four points over that span as Boston went 7-2-1.

Another 31 games remain for both the Hurricanes and Bruins, so there's still ample time for Carolina to catch up in the standings. The Hurricanes' 76 points through 51 games put them on pace for a 122-point season. To finish with 123 points, the Bruins need 40 points in their final 31 games, which would require a points percentage akin to that of the Lightning or Rangers thus far. In other words, Boston would still have to perform like a borderline top-five team to hold off Carolina, so it would take far less than a major collapse to deny the B's the Presidents' Trophy if Carolina stays the course.

All things considered, the Bruins aren't quite a lock for the Presidents' Trophy, but they're one Hurricanes slump away from all but locking in the NHL's best record in 2022-23. FanDuel Sportsbook's -370 odds paint a realistic picture of the Bruins as clear Presidents' Trophy favorites, but the -750 odds at Caesars Sportsbook seem overly bullish on Boston's chances.