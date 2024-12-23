Category Targets: Looking Forward to the Break

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Perfetti has five assists and six points over his past six outings. He has 13 shots and two power-play helpers during that period. Perfetti has teamed up well with Vladislav Namestnikov on the second line this season, and they should get a boost from getting back Nikolaj Ehlers from a lower-body injury. Ehlers has one goal and one assist in two games since his return, while Namestnikov has a marker, and Perfetti erupted for one goal and two helpers in Saturday's 5-0 win over Minnesota. The 22-year-old Perfetti has 23 points

Peterka has generated two goals and seven points over his past six appearances. He has two power-play points and 10 shots on target during that span. Peterka has two goals and four helpers over his four-game point streak. He hasn't lived up to his breakout potential this season, but he still has 10 goals and 24 points through 32 outings. Despite Buffalo's struggles on the ice, the 22-year-old winger is a solid pickup target ahead of the team's three-game week.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. Ahead of the holiday break, we will examine plenty of options at forward.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. Ahead of the holiday break, we will examine plenty of options at forward.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

J.J. Peterka, LW/RW, Sabres (26% rostered) for Assists/Points

Peterka has generated two goals and seven points over his past six appearances. He has two power-play points and 10 shots on target during that span. Peterka has two goals and four helpers over his four-game point streak. He hasn't lived up to his breakout potential this season, but he still has 10 goals and 24 points through 32 outings. Despite Buffalo's struggles on the ice, the 22-year-old winger is a solid pickup target ahead of the team's three-game week.

Cole Perfetti, C/LW, Jets (22% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Perfetti has five assists and six points over his past six outings. He has 13 shots and two power-play helpers during that period. Perfetti has teamed up well with Vladislav Namestnikov on the second line this season, and they should get a boost from getting back Nikolaj Ehlers from a lower-body injury. Ehlers has one goal and one assist in two games since his return, while Namestnikov has a marker, and Perfetti erupted for one goal and two helpers in Saturday's 5-0 win over Minnesota. The 22-year-old Perfetti has 23 points and 65 shots through 35 games in 2024-25. He's trending toward his first 50-plus point campaign in the NHL and should be rostered in more leagues.

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Blackhawks (16% rostered) for Assists/Points

Teravainen has compiled one goal and nine helpers during his four-game multipoint streak. He has heated up considerably after starting December with two assists in seven outings. Teravainen has a well-documented history of streaky scoring, but he has plenty of short-term fantasy appeal during his hot play. Chicago plays three times this week, giving the Teravainen more opportunities to continue his recent success alongside Ilya Mikheyev, who has five goals and one assist during his four-game point spree.

Victor Olofsson, LW/RW, Golden Knights (11% rostered) for Goals/Shots

Olofsson has accounted for four goals, 17 shots and three assists in his past seven appearances. The 29-year-old winger has been a productive addition for Vegas this campaign, netting seven goals and registering 10 points through 13 outings. Olofsson has spent most of 2024-25 in the top six of the Golden Knights and has been skating on the first power-play combination recently. He should be a worthwhile pickup during Vegas' three-game week, which includes matchups versus Anaheim, San Jose and Calgary.

Anthony Duclair, LW, Islanders (7% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Duclair returned to the scoresheet with an assist after missing 28 games because of a lower-body injury. He has earned two goals, four points and eight shots in six appearances this season. Duclair got off to a hot start, notching two goals and one assist in his first three outings, but his extended absence has made him widely available. He will see regular minutes in a top-six role and should feature prominently on a power play that has struggled mightily this campaign. Duclair has plenty of long-term upside and makes for a solid addition ahead of the Islanders' three-game week, consisting of a game versus Buffalo, and a home-and-home against Pittsburgh.

Bobby McMann, LW, Maple Leafs (6% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

McMann has collected three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has nine shots and eight hits during that stretch. McMann has been valuable in a middle-six role in 2024-25, earning 13 points, 66 shots and 45 hits across 26 appearances. He was productive alongside Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson before logging time alongside Mitch Marner and John Tavares on Saturday. The 28-year-old McMann should remain a factor on the stat sheet through Toronto's three-game week.

Connor Zary, C/RW, Flames (5% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Zary has recorded 12 of his 20 points this season in his last 15 appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet once in Calgary's past eight outings, posting three goals and five assists during point streaks of four straight contests and three consecutive games. Zary has four power-play helpers and 19 shots across that eight-game span. He has seen time on the team's top combination in man-advantage situations. Zary is on pace to flirt with the 50-point mark in 2024-25 and has plenty of short-term fantasy appeal during his scoring binge.

Matthew Coronato, RW, Flames (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Coronato has produced three goals, eight points and 21 shots in his last eight contests. He has supplied two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. Coronato has a goal and one helper on the top power-play unit and 13 shots over that period while getting 19:09 of playing time per match. His hot play and increased role make him an intriguing option on a short-term basis in deeper leagues.

Tyson Foerster, C/RW, Flyers (2% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Foerster has amassed three goals and three helpers across his three-game point streak, including consecutive multipoint performances. He has logged 17:04 of ice time per game during that period, up from his season average of 15:04 per contest. Foerster has flashed his scoring potential before, but consistency has been an issue. Still, he has some fantasy value as a streaming option during Philadelphia's three-game week, which includes matchups versus Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Morgan Geekie, C, RW, Bruins (1% rostered) for Points/Shots/Hits

Geekie has accumulated six goals and nine points in his last 12 outings. He has reached the scoresheet in three of the past four games, potting three goals on 10 shots while adding an assist and seven hits. Geekie has meshed nicely alongside David Pastrnak in 2024-25. They formed a productive pairing last season when the 26-year-old Geekie achieved career highs with 17 goals, 39 points and 137 hits in 76 games. Geekie has under-the-radar upside in deeper leagues during Boston's three-game week, which includes one match versus Washington and two against Columbus.