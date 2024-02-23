DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only three games on the NHL schedule. Columbus hosts Buffalo, Winnipeg travels to Chicago and Minnesota plays in Edmonton. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at CLS ($7,900): Luukkonen has been sensational since Dec. 30, going 9-6-0 with an eye-popping 1.82 GAA and a .933 save percentage. It appears that the Sabres finally have a goaltender they can rely on. Luukkonen is 15-14-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. He will take on the Blue Jackets, who have found the back of the net 165 times in 55 games, 22nd in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($8,400): Hellebuyck is having his best season as far as his peripherals are concerned, as he has a 2.20 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He is 26-11-3, which is very good, but he had 44 wins in 2017-18. Hellebuyck is considered a favorite for the Vezina Trophy and is expected to improve upon his record, as he faces the Blackhawks, who are at the bottom of the NHL standings.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS vs. BUF ($4,800): Gaudreau has looked like his old self of late, with a goal and 14 assists in his last 13 outings. Unfortunately, Gaudreau got off to a horrible start with only 15 points in his first 30 games. He has eight goals and 40 points in 55 games, which isn't too bad, but pales in comparison to two seasons ago when he tied for second in NHL scoring with 115 points. Gaudreau has a low price Friday and is worth considering to fill out your lineup.

Sean Monahan, WPG at CHI ($4,900): Monahan has five goals in his last three games as he has adjusted to playing with the Jets after the trade seven games ago from Montreal. Monahan is centering the second line, between Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers, and is also seeing first-unit power-play time. Monahan has 18 goals and 40 points in 56 games this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres at Blue Jackets

Tage Thompson (C-$7,100), Alex Tuch (W-$6,400), Jeff Skinner (W-$6,000)

The Sabres top unit were reunited as Tuch is back on the line after Buffalo used Kyle Okposo in his spot for a few games. Thompson is on a three-game point streak and has only 16 goals and 17 assists in 46 contests, after a brilliant 2022-23 campaign in which he had 47 goals and 47 assists in 78 games. Skinner has slumped this season as well, scoring 18 times while adding 17 assists in 48 games. He had 82 points last season. Tuch has 16 goals and 22 helpers in 49 contests, a significant drop from 2022-23 when he managed 36 goals and 79 points. Nevertheless, the trio look poised to break out and it could happen Friday.

Oilers vs. Wild

Connor McDavid (C-$9,800), Leon Draisaitl (C-$7,800), Zach Hyman (W-$7,900)

McDavid is back on track after a mini-slump from Jan. 6-23 when he went eight games without a multi-point game. McDavid has four goals and 25 points in 10 games since ending his slump, giving the 27-year-old 85 points in 51 games. He is third in NHL scoring. Hyman is only a pair of goals away from equaling his career best 36 goals set last season, while Draisaitl has 27 goals and 41 assists in 53 games. The line combined for two goals and six assists in two games versus the Wild, with McDavid missing one game due to injury.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at CHI ($6,100): Morrissey has three assists in his last two games, giving him seven goals and 38 points in 54 contests. Morrissey had a career year last season with 16 goals and 76 points in 78 games. He may never reach those heights again, but Morrissey is still a very good offensive defenseman, who is a good quarterback on the first power play.

Brock Faber, MIN at EDM ($4,800): Faber has had an outstanding rookie campaign and deserves plenty of Calder Trophy consideration. He has found the back of the net on four occasions, while adding 29 assists. Faber has 10 points on the power play as he is quarterbacking the first unit and is averaging 25:10 of playing time, a huge amount for a rookie blueliner. Faber is a great price in DraftKings on Friday.

