DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

After a healthy nine-game slate Monday, there will be just two contests tonight. The action will start at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Maple Leafs hosting the Kings. We'll be well into that game before Nashville begins its contest in Vancouver at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Canucks-Predators game should be particularly interesting. Those two clubs played each other hard last year, with every single one of their three meetings ending with a shootout (Nashville won two of them). Their three-game series in 2021-22 didn't feature extra time, but each contest was one by two goals or fewer.

This will also be their second meeting of the campaign, with the first contest last Tuesday being another on-brand close game -- Vancouver won 3-2.

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR vs. LAK ($8,100): Woll is one of the hottest goaltenders in the league, stopping 96 of 98 shots (.980 save percentage) over his last three games. The 25-year-old still has just 19 NHL contests --including his four playoff games -- on his resume, so he still has plenty to prove, but Woll is an easy pick while he's hot.

Juuse Saros, NAS at VAN ($7,500): It wouldn't surprise me if we're in for another close Canucks-Predators game, and honestly either goaltender in the match is a valid option to pick. Saros is cheaper, though, compared to Thatcher Demko, who is Vancouver's probable goaltender. Saros got off to a rough start to the campaign, posting a 3.41 GAA and an .888 save percentage over his four games, but he's bounced back with a 1.74 GAA and a .939 save percentage in his last four outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Thomas Novak, NAS at VAN ($3,900): Novak is on a three-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five contests. That's propelled him to four goals and six points in eight outings this year. Novak looked promising in 2022-23 too, providing 17 goals and 43 points in 51 appearances, making him a great option at his current price point.

Luke Evangelista, NAS at VAN ($3,900): Novak's teammate Evangelista has been on a roll too, recording at least a point in three of his last four contests, contributing a goal and five points in that stretch. Evangelista has a spot on the top power-play unit, and two of his assists have come with the man advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Kings

John Tavares (C - $7,300), William Nylander (W - $7,800), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,500)

The prices of Nylander and Tavares on DraftKings are too good to pass up, especially given how hot they've been. Tavares has four goals and 11 points in eight contests and has been held off the scoresheet only once in 2023-24. Nylander has been even better, though, contributing six goals and 12 points through eight appearances this year. He's on a season-opening eight-game scoring streak.

Kings at Maple Leafs

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,200), Adrian Kempe (W - $5,900), Quinton Byfield (W - $3,100)

I don't expect LA to get much past Woll, but the Kings' top line might still have some success. It's certainly priced low enough to be worth the risk. At $5,200, Kopitar could have arguably worked for the "value play" section too, especially thanks to his red-hot start -- four goals and eight points through eight outings.

Kempe isn't quite as good value, but he is on a three-game scoring streak, providing a goal and five points in that span. Meanwhile, Byfield is starting to get going after a cold start – one point over his first five outings this year -- with a goal and three points over his last three contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS at VAN ($7,400): If you can fit him into your roster price-wise, Josi should be worth it. Although he was held back somewhat due to injury last year -- he still finished with 59 points in 67 outings -- the 33-year-old is still one of the league's best offensive defensemen. After being limited to an assist over his first four contests this season, he's hit his stride with a goal and four points over his last four appearances.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. NAS ($4,200): A significantly cheaper option to balance out Josi, Hronek has already contributed seven assists through eight contests this campaign. He's showing no signs of slowing down either, taking a three-game scoring streak into Tuesday's action.