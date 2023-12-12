DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are 10 games scheduled Tuesday, so there's plenty to choose from in daily leagues tonight, but if you want a smaller selection, DraftKings also offers a late slate, featuring the five games starting at 10:00 p.m. ET or later.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's important to note that Arizona, Toronto, Detroit and Calgary are all set to play in the second half of a back-to-back tonight. In addition, those four teams are playing on the road, so take special caution before considering players from any of those squads.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CHI ($8,600): Skinner has an ugly 3.03 GAA and .887 save percentage in 19 contests this year, but that's due to his disastrous start to the campaign. Over his last 11 outings, Skinner has excelled with a 9-2-0 record, 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage. He'll look to continue that success against the lowly 9-17-1 Blackhawks.

Carter Hart, PHI at NAS ($8,200): Philadelphia is off to a strong start with a 15-10-2 record and Hart has done his part to aid in that success. He's appeared in 17 contests, posting a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The 25-year-old is on a three-game winning streak, allowing just four goals on 96 shots (.958 save percentage) over that stretch.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at SEA ($7,900): Bobrovsky is looking to extend his four-game winning streak after saving 96 of 102 shots (.941 save percentage) over that stretch. He's the latest run in what's been a great campaign for the 35-year-old goaltender -- he has a 13-6-1 record, 2.42 GAA and .913 save percentage in 20 contests.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. DET ($7,800): Under other circumstances, I'd be hesitant to take Binnington, who has been inconsistent with an 8-8-1 record, 3.00 GAA and .911 save percentage in 20 appearances this campaign. As mentioned above though, Detroit is playing is playing for the second straight tonight, so the Red Wings will likely be tired. On top of that, they'll be without forwards Dylan Larkin (upper body), David Perron (suspension) and J.T. Compher (undisclosed), making Binnington's task significantly easier.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. CAR ($4,500): Tarasenko is fantastic value for his price point, contributing six goals and 19 points in 22 contests in 2023-24. The 31-year-old is on a roll too, supplying three goals and five points over his last three games.

Jason Zucker, ARI at PIT ($3,600): Zucker has done alright this season with five goals and nine points in 20 contests, but he's been particularly good recently, supplying a goal and four points over his last four outings. Playing against the Penguins might also give him a little bit of extra motivation after he served in that organization over parts of the previous four seasons.

Michael Bunting, CAR at OTT ($3,500): Bunting is doing well this year with six goals and 17 points in 26 appearances. He's recorded a point in each of his last two contests, including a power-play assist Saturday -- his sixth point with the man advantage this season.

Alexander Barabanov, SJS vs. WPG ($3,000): Barabanov has recorded a goal and four points over four games since returning from a finger injury. He's also averaged 20:02 of ice time, including 2:11 on the power play, during that stretch, which is fantastic for a forward at his price point.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Connor McDavid (C - $9,300), Zach Hyman (W - $7,100), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,200)

McDavid is entering Tuesday's action riding a nine-game scoring streak, during which he's scored six goals and 23 points. On top of that, he's recorded multiple points in each of his last three outings, totaling two markers and seven points.

Nugent-Hopkins has been fantastic recently too, providing six assists over his last three contests. Hyman was held off the scoresheet during Edmonton's 4-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday, but he still has 15 goals and 27 points in 24 contests in 2023-24, making him a strong option at his price point, especially with the Oilers set to face the Blackhawks, who rank 28th defensively this year with 3.44 goals allowed per game.

Golden Knights vs. Flames

Jack Eichel (C - $8,700), Mark Stone (W - $5,600), Ivan Barbashev (W - $3,800)

If you want a somewhat cheaper option, Eichel is also red hot, not to the same extent as McDavid, but a seven-game scoring streak covering four goals and 12 points is nothing to scoff at.

Stone's been a steady presence all year, contributing eight goals and 25 points in 29 outings, and we've seen much of the same from him recently with the 31-year-old providing three goals and seven points over his last seven outings.

Barbashev has just 12 points (five goals) through 29 games this year, reflecting his low price. He has stepped up lately, though, supplying a goal and six points over his last six appearances.

Like Chicago, Calgary has also struggled defensively in 2023-24, allowing 3.43 goals per game, so Vegas' top line is in a favorable position tonight.

Panthers at Kraken

Aleksander Barkov (C - $6,900), Sam Reinhart (W - $7,200), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,900)

Barkov led the charge against Columbus on Monday, scoring a goal and registering two assists en route to a 5-2 victory. That also extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, bringing him up to 10 goals and 28 points in 24 outings this campaign.

Reinhart was big in that contest too, registering four assists. It's the latest effort in what's been a fantastic season for him -- through 27 appearances, he has 17 goals and 37 points.

Verhaeghe isn't as hot as his linemates, but he's certainly made his presence felt with four goals and seven points over the course of his active five-game scoring streak. That's pushed him up to 13 goals and 23 points in 27 outings in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Kraken are in a freefall, losing their last seven games to drop their record to 8-14-7.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CHI ($6,600): Bouchard's been one of the league's top defensemen this season, providing eight goals and 28 points in 25 contests, including 14 points with the man advantage. He's entering Tuesday's match on an 11-game scoring streak in which he's collected five goals and 11 assists.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at SJS ($6,300): After scoring 16 goals and 76 points in 78 contests last year, Morrissey is on a similar path in 2023-24 with five markers and 24 points in 26 outings. He's recorded two points in each of his last two contests, giving him a goal and three assists over that span.

Brayden McNabb, VGK vs. CAL ($4,500): McNabb has two goals and 11 points in 29 contests this year. What makes him interesting tonight is his three-game scoring streak along with the fact that the Golden Knights will be facing a tired squad in the Flames.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.