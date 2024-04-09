DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We're barreling toward the end of the season with 13 games scheduled for tonight. That's a lot of options to comb through, so let's get right into it with my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are multiple games tonight with playoff implications, but perhaps the most noteworthy is the Capitals in Detroit, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. Washington has lost its last six games (albeit while still picking up two consolation points in that span) and now finds itself one point shy of Detroit in the battle for the second wild-card seed.

The Capitals aren't the only squad that's been struggling recently. At one time, Philadelphia seemed to have its playoff ticket secure, but after going on a run of 0-5-2, the Flyers are now the outside looking in on the battle for a postseason berth. It's gotten so bad that if the Flyers can't beat the Canadiens in Montreal tonight (7:00 start), then Philadelphia probably won't advance to the playoffs.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LAK at ANA ($8,500): Talbot has a 4-2-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage over his past six starts, which isn't great, but it's also understandable given that stretch involved him facing high-powered offenses in Edmonton, Tampa Bay and Vancouver (twice). By contrast, the Ducks rank 30th offensively with just 2.46 goals per game, so this is a good opportunity for Talbot to have a stronger showing. The 36-year-old is having a strong campaign overall with a 25-18-6 record, 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage in 50 appearances.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. CLM ($8,200): Vasilevskiy needs just one more win to reach 30 for the seventh consecutive campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him accomplish that feat tonight against the Eastern Conference basement-dwelling Blue Jackets. This has been an up and down season for Vasilevskiy, but he's been a bit more hit than miss recently, allowing 11 goals on 140 shots (.921 save percentage) over his past five outings.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. BUF ($8,100): Oettinger is on a seven-game winning streak in which he's stopped 182 of 193 shots (.943 save percentage). It's a strong stretch in what has been a somewhat rough campaign for him -- the 25-year-old netminder has a 32-13-4 record, 2.83 GAA and .903 save percentage in 50 outings. The Sabres are a favorable adversary, ranking 22nd offensively with 2.97 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NYI ($8,000): The Islanders are 23rd in scoring with 2.95 goals per game and have averaged just 2.21 over their past 14 contests. Meanwhile, Shesterkin has been mostly solid this campaign with a 34-16-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage across 34 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Drouin, COL vs. MIN ($4,300): Drouin found the back of the net against Dallas on Sunday, bringing him up to five goals and seven points across his past five appearances. His chances of extending that run are good in part because he's projected to play on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon as well as the first power-play unit.

Andrei Kuzmenko, CAL at SJS ($3,500): Kuzmenko has been on fire with four goals and nine points over his past five outings. He's got a great opportunity to extend his point streak to six games against the Sharks, who rank dead last defensively with 3.92 goals allowed per contest.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. ARI ($3,300): The 20-year-old gave Kraken fans a taste of the future when he provided two goals and an assist en route to a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Friday. Wright, who had 20 goals and 43 points in 56 AHL outings with Coachella Valley this season, is expected to get a good chunk of ice time for the remainder of the season as the Kraken look toward 2024-25 after being eliminated from playoff contention.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Brayden Point (C - $7,900), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,800), Anthony Duclair (W - $4,400)

The Blue Jackets rank 30th defensively with 3.59 goals allowed per contest, so they'll have a tough time silencing Kucherov, who is on a three-game multi-point streak (one goal, nine points) and has provided an incredible 43 goals and 136 points in 76 outings this season. Point will be similarly difficult for Columbus to stop -- the 28-year-old center has 43 goals and 85 points through 76 appearances.

I'm hesitant to recommend Duclair, though. He has 22 goals and 36 points in 69 games, including just a goal and an assist across his past six contests. He's cheap enough that you could consider taking him anyway, but for a similar price, you could grab Brandon Hagel (W - $4,900), who has collected a far more impressive 24 goals and 70 points in 77 outings.

Wild at Avalanche

Marco Rossi (C - $4,400), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $9,600), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,000)

Kaprizov is going into tonight's tilt on a seven-game scoring streak (five goals, 12 points) and has recorded at least a point in 15 of his past 16 appearances, contributing 15 goals and 26 points over that stretch. That's propelled him to 41 markers and 89 points in 70 outings overall.

He's the clear selling point of this line, but Zuccarello is having a strong campaign too, supplying 11 goals and 60 points in 67 contests. Zuccarello is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected four assists. Rossi has been far less impressive with 21 goals and 38 points in 77 outings this season. You could take him anyway because of his low price point, but if you can afford the upgrade, then consider Matt Boldy (W - $7,200), who has contributed three goals and 12 points over his past 13 games, elevating him to 26 goals and 61 points in 70 appearances in 2023-24. Boldy isn't projected to share the ice with Kaprizov and Zuccarello at even strength, but he should join them on the first power-play unit.

Coyotes at Kraken

Nick Bjugstad (C - $4,600), Clayton Keller (W - $7,100), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,600)

Arizona is tied for 17th offensively with 3.08 goals per game, but its first line has been rolling recently. It starts with Keller, who has eight goals and 18 points across his amazing 11-game scoring streak. That's pushed him up to 33 goals and 73 points through 73 contests. Schmaltz has been nearly as productive recently, collecting three goals and 15 points over his past 10 appearances, bringing him to 22 goals and a career-high 60 points in 74 outings overall.

Bjugstad has been slightly less hot, but he's still provided tremendous value lately, supplying eight goals and 13 points in 14 contests. That gives him 22 goals and 45 points in 76 games in 2023-24.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. MIN ($8,700): With 19 goals and 84 points in 73 games, Makar ranks second in the blueliner scoring race. He's been doing a great job of ending the campaign on a high note, providing a goal and six points through his past five appearances.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. PHI ($5,700): Matheson is riding a four-game scoring streak and has collected nine assists across his last six outings. That's brought him up to 10 goals and a career-high 57 points in 77 contests this season.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. TOR ($4,300): Hughes has been a fantastic discount option recently, providing a goal and 12 points over his last 10 games while being held off the scoresheet just once in that span. The 20-year-old rookie has accumulated nine goals and 45 points in 78 outings overall.

