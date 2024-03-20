DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday is the last day before March Madness kicks off with gusto, so take the time to enjoy some NHL action. There are three games on the slate. Here are my DFS recommendations for Wednesday's trio of contests. First puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET!

SLATE PREVIEW

Tuesday was packed to the gills with NHL games, leaving us with three teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday. The Kings are hosting the Wild in a battle of two teams in that situation, with the Kings at home for both and the Wild on the road for both. Then, the Maple Leafs visit the Capitals.

GOALIE

Scott Wedgewood, DAL vs. ARI ($8,400): Over his last seven outings, Wedgewood has an 1.83 GAA and .930 save percentage. Now, a few of those were instances of Wedgewood replacing Jake Oettinger, but that speaks to why I think Wedgewood will be in goal. The Coyotes have only managed 27.4 shots on net per contest, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Wedgewood, if he is in net, shouldn't be terribly busy at home Wednesday.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. TOR ($5,600): Strome's centering the second line for the Capitals, but he's on the top power-play unit. To that end, he has 18 points over his last 15 games, but nine of them have come with the extra man. Toronto has the 24th-ranked penalty kill, and also, as I noted, is on the road for the second game of a back-to-back.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Kings vs. Wild

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,200), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,400), Quinton Byfield (W - $4,900)

This is both Los Angeles' first line, and the forward on the top power-play unit. The Wild, on the road for the second day of a back-to-back, have a bottom-five penalty kill. Sticking around at home for a couple games, and playing heavy minutes with the extra man, makes this a worthwhile stack with only six teams in action.

With 19 power-play points, Kopitar is primed for his fifth season in a row with at least 20 points with the extra man. All in all, he has 58 points in 68 games on the year as well. Kempe has thrown a lot of pucks on net, as per usual, with 206 shots on target across 63 outings. He has 17 power-play points, but notably only two of his 21 goals have come with the extra man. Byfield has broken through this year with 19 goals and 30 assists in 66 games. He's been helped by skating on the top line and getting power-play time, having notched 12 points on the power play.

DEFENSEMAN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. ARI ($5,700): Heiskanen has tallied 45 points in 58 games. He's averaged 3:18 per game with the extra man and has tallied 17 power-play points. That's after the Finn had 34 power-play points last year. The Coyotes, notably, are in the bottom 10 in GAA, shots on net allowed per contest, and penalty-kill percentage.

