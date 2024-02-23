FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's a light night on the NHL schedule with three games Friday. Buffalo travels to Columbus, Chicago hosts Winnipeg and Minnesota visits Edmonton. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($8,600): Hellebuyck will try to get back on track after giving up five goals against the Flames on Monday. He's been tremendous this season and will get to face the last-placed Blackhawks who also sit bottom of the league in goals per game at 2.07.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. MIN ($8,200): Skinner has struggled of late, having allowed 18 goals on 128 shots over his last four appearances. But let's forget his stable overall stats this season, which included a 12-game winning streak. Skinner will take on the Wild, who rank 15th in scoring. Should Calvin Pickard get the start, take him instead of Skinner.

VALUE PLAYS

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS vs. BUF ($5,300): Gaudreau has turned it around with 15 points across 13 games after starting the season with the same total from his first 30 outings. He comes into this matchup with a very reasonable salary, so you can allot the savings to other stars.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at CLS ($5,200): Mittelstadt has been under the radar for most of his career and really hasn't been noticeable the last two years. He's piled up the points with 13 goals and 31 assists and is worth taking against a weak Columbus defense.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Wild

Connor McDavid (C - $10,100), Zach Hyman (W - $8,800), Warren Foegele (W - $5,500)

Foegele moves up to the top line as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could miss his second straight game due to illness. He potted two goals Wednesday in a 6-5 OT loss to Boston to give him 13 overall. McDavid has been unsurprisingly red-hot over his last 10 games scoring four times and adding a whopping 21 assists. Hyman is enjoying a career year and is only two goals away from equaling the 36 he set last season. You may have to shell out for this trio, but they're a top play with only three games on the schedule.

Jets at Blackhawks

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,500), Kyle Connor (W - $8,400), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,500)

The Jets take on the Blackhawks, who rank 29th in goals allowed. Their first line should be able to take advantage with Scheifele leading the way at 47 points. Vilardi has been quite hot of late with four goals and four assists in his last three matchups. Connor has been Winnipeg's offensive star the last four seasons and is currently at 37 points across 38 appearances. All three players also skate together on the top power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI vs. WPG ($5,000): Jones hasn't picked up a point in his last five games, but he continues to fire the puck with 16 during that stretch and is decent at blocking shots with 93 overall. He's done well offensively in the past, including the 51 points he notched two seasons ago.

Brock Faber, MIN at EDM ($6,100): Faber has been a revelation this season with the rookie taking over as the Wild's lead blueliner. He's also quarterbacking the first man-advantage, where 10 of his 33 points have originated. Faber hasn't scored in his last four matchups, but managed two goals and 11 assists over the previous 10.

