FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on the NHL schedule Friday. Washington hosts Carolina, Pittsburgh travels to Dallas, Columbus goes to Colorado and Arizona entertains Seattle. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at WAS ($8,300): Kochetkov has won three of his last four games, where he's only given up eight goals on 120 shots. He's enjoyed a solid season with a 19-12-3 record alongside a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage. Kochetkov also hasn't lost in regulation against the Caps in two meetings this season.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. CLS ($8,600): Georgiev has taken four straight decisions, including a pair of road victories over Vancouver and Edmonton. He faces an easier matchup on Friday against the lowly Blue Jackets, who sit 29th in the standings. Georgiev has gone 35-15-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage this year.

VALUE PLAYS

Matty Beniers, SEA at ARI ($4,700): Beniers may be suffering from a sophomore jinx, but he's been coming on of late with goals in two of his last four outings. He's also notched a pair of assists in his lone meeting with the Coyotes on Nov. 7.

Logan Stankoven, DAL vs. PIT ($5,300): Stankoven is off to a great start in his young NHL career. with six goals and four assists across 12 appearances. He dominated the AHL before getting promoted with 57 points in only 47 games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Coyotes vs. Kraken

Clayton Keller (W - $7,800), Nick Schmaltz (W - $6,600), Nick Bjugstad (C - $5,900)

The Coyotes top line is led by Keller with 60 points overall, including 25 on the power play with five during his current three-game scoring streak. Schmaltz has registered five assists from his last three outings with 17 points in 13. Bjugstad centers this trio while producing 17 goals and 21 assists, with three and three of each coming over the last six games. This line also comes in at a relatively low combined salary.

Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,800), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $8,500)

This group will cost you a lot, but they could easily go off. MacKinnon is riding a 16-game point streak where he's scored 10 times while adding 22 assists. Rantanen is also enjoying a great season and posted a hat-trick Tuesday in St. Louis to give him 23 points from his last 13 appearances. Nichushkin rounds out this trio and he's recorded three goals and four assists in five games since returning. All three also participate on the first power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Sandin, WAS vs. CAR ($4,300): Sandin has notched an assist in each of his last two games. He's up to 22 points on the campaign, including five power-play assists. While Sandin hasn't had a great offensive season, he's a capable inexpensive blueliner you can add to your lineup - especially if you've already selected the aforementioned Colorado line.

Justin Schultz, SEA at ARI ($4,300): Schultz is back on the first power play as Vince Dunn is out of action with an upper-body injury. He's posted six goals and 14 assists, with six of the latter coming on the man-advantage - where he managed one on Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.