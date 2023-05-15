FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a winner-take-all, do-or-die Game 7 between the Kraken and Stars. It's been a back-and-forth series with neither team able to win two games in a row, though the Kraken will be looking to buck that trend after winning Game 6. The Kraken are 1-2 at American Airlines Center in this series with their only win coming in Game 1 in overtime. With the exception of the opening game, the rest of the games have not been close, with an averaging winning margin of 3.2 goals in Games 2 to 6.

GOALIES

FanDuel's showdown format means goalies are not available for selection. Barring any last-minute injuries, the expected starters are Jake Oettinger and Philipp Grubauer once again.

VALUE PLAYS

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA at DAL ($8,500): Bjorkstrand doesn't have the best scoring touch and he has not scored a goal since Game 1, but the upside is that he gets a lot of shots on net. He's been shut out twice, but in the other four games has registered at least three shots.

Tye Kartye, SEA at DAL ($7,000): Kartye's goal in Game 6 was his fourth point of the series and he really has become the biggest surprise in the playoffs after getting called up. The undrafted forward has remained on a line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, and his scoring touch has translated well from the minors to the big league.

LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Kraken

Roope Hintz (C - $14,500), Jason Robertson (W - $15,000), Joe Pavelski (W - $14,000)

Hintz was the only one held off the scoresheet while Robertson and Pavelski both extended their point streaks in Game 6. The Stars' top line was buzzing all night and would've scored more points had they not hit two posts. This is the most reliable line stack of the night.

DEFENSEMEN

Justin Schultz, SEA at DAL ($8,500): The Kraken rank 14th on the power play in the playoffs and have the lowest percentage (15.4%) in the second round. If they want to win, they'll need to get their special teams going because otherwise it's too difficult to beat Oettinger. Schultz has had a nice series, and although his ice time remains limited, he's either scored a point, put a shot on net or blocked a shot in every game.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. SEA ($6,500): Defensemen aren't really recommended for DFS because they don't score points very often. However, Harley can be a really sneaky value play because he's been fantastic in the series with a goal and five assists. Harley's upside is real; he's an offensive defenseman who's blossoming in front of our very eyes. He's scored six points in 13 games in the playoffs after scoring six points in 40 regular season games over two seasons.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.