FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

As a non-partisan fan, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals couldn't have been much better. And if you had a good night for your DFS lineups, it was surely that much more enjoyable. Let's see if we can make that happen for Game 2. For your DFS lineup, you have $55,000 to select five players. Your Captain nets you 1.5 times the points. Oh, and FanDuel doesn't include goalies among your options. Here's a lineup worth rostering Saturday.

CAPTAIN

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. TAM ($15,500): MacKinnon only managed one point on Wednesday, yet also put five shots on net. He offers a high ceiling, but also has as high of a floor as anyone. There has only been two games this postseason where MacKinnon hasn't found the scoresheet and has also fired put 87 shots on goal. Since your Captain provides you more points, go for someone you can count on to contribute.

UTILITY

Gabriel Landeskog, COL vs. TAM ($12,500): MacKinnon's partner in crime, or scoring as it were, has picked up five points over his last two games. You definitely want to strike while the iron is hot and the Avalanche are at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy has posted a 2.12 GAA at home and a 2.80 on the road during these playoffs.

Steven Stamkos, TAM at COL ($12,000): In his return, Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves on 23 shots. While he stopped Stamkos from scoring on his three attempts on net, the Tampa captain has produced eight goals in the postseason after 42 over the regular season. He's also averaged 4:28 on the power play, and the Avalanche maintained the 15th-ranked penalty kill this year.

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM at COL ($8,000): Sergachev has gotten himself revved up recently and is on a three-game point streak, but he's also been quite active in general averaging 23:00 in ice time – including 2:04 on the power play – nine shots and eight blocked shots. Why not see if he can stay hot and give your DFS lineup a boost?

Bowen Byram, COL vs. TAM ($7,000): Byram missed a lot of the regular season, but managed 17 points in 30 games. With Samuel Girard out, the young defenseman has received a bigger offensive role in the playoffs and has picked up seven points in his last eight games - with an assist in Game 1.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.