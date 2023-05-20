FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After one of the longest matchups in NHL history, the Hurricanes and the Panthers are primed to get back at it on Saturday. Game 2 begins at 8 p.m. EDT, and here are the details for the single-game competitions. You have $55,000 in salary to spend on your lineup of five players. Your Captain earns you 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at CAR ($15,500): Tkachuk was the hero of Game 1, but he's much more than that with 17 points and 38 shots during the playoffs - and 322 of the latter in the regular season. While the Canes are excellent at preventing pucks, Tkachuk still contributed a goal and three shots on Thursday.

UTILITY

Sam Bennett, FLA at CAR ($11,000): Bennett returned from injury in Game 2 of the first round, and has been stellar since with nine points and 40 shots from 12 games. He also carries upside having potted three goals in the series against the Bruins.

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. FLA ($10,500): During the regular season, Carolina produced a significantly better record than Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky has been the hero of late, but only posted a .901 save percentage on the year. Aho has managed at least 36 goals in each of the last two seasons with 11 points across 12 postseason appearances.

Stefan Noesen, CAR vs. FLA ($9,500): Noesen has been on Aho's wing on Carolina's top line, and he's stayed there even with the return of Teuvo Teravainen. He also participates on the lead power play. Noesen scored a PPG in the opener, while the Panthers maintained the 23rd-ranked penalty kill this year.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. FLA ($8,500): Slavin is considered more of a defensively-minded player, but just had a four-game scoring streak stopped while also registering three shots and six blocked shots. Even before logging 51 minutes in Game 1, he averaged 23:04 over his previous six games.

