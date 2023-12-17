FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sunday night is far from busy in the NHL with only four games taking place at 6 p.m. EST or later. You still want to get into some DFS contests, so here are some lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday, with two facing favorable situations. Colorado and New Jersey will both be at home with the Avs against the Sharks while the Devils take on the Ducks. The Capitals, meanwhile, are visiting the Hurricanes.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. OTT ($8,200): Thompson is the best goalie taking the ice on Sunday. He's had a couple down starts of late, but he still boasts a 2.49 GAA and a career .914 save percentage. Thompson is at home, and his team did not play Saturday. He's the only possible netminder projected to play Sunday who can say that. So even if the Senators aren't a great matchup, I'll go with Thompson.

VALUE PLAY

Ondrej Palat, NJD vs. ANA ($4,500): Palat has notched 10 points over 17 games, and he's benefitting from Nico Hischier's return to health. That gives him a point-per-game producer as his center on the first line. John Gibson may have started the season well, though he's slumped to a 3.59 GAA and .881 save percentage from his last 10 outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights vs. Senators

Chandler Stephenson (C - $4,600), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,200), Brett Howden (W - $3,700)

Joonas Korpisalo will likely be in net for the Senators. In five of his last six appearances, he's allowed at least four goals. Ottawa also lists have a bottom-five penalty kill. Two of the three forwards are regular power-play producers for Vegas, so I went with the entire trio.

Stephenson was struggling for a bit, yet has six points in five games - including three points with the extra man. Marchessault seems primed for another 30-goal campaign as he's already at 14. It's helped he's averaged 4:05 per game on the power play, but also that he's directed 99 shots on target. Howden hasn't been remarkable, but the Golden Knights are fairly lacking at left wing. And his seven points are adequate enough to skate on the second unit.

DEFENSEMAN

Devon Toews, COL vs. SAN ($5,500): Given the Sharks are last in GAA and shots allowed per game, I wanted a player from Colorado even if the team is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Toews skates with Cale Makar as the Avalanche's top pair and represents the secondary scoring blueline option behind the team's star defender. Toews is no slouch as he's compiled consecutive 50-point seasons, and this matchup is obviously quite welcoming. Makar didn't play Saturday, so Toews' minutes should increase - especially on the power play - should Makar also sit on Sunday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.